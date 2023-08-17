Chastanet Praises Ti Rocher Football Club’s Impact On Young Athletes – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has praised the Ti Rocher Football Club’s positive impact on young athletes, highlighting the power of sports in shaping young people.

“Through teamwork, dedication, and a shared love for the game, the Ti Rocher Football Club has been making a profound impact on the lives of young athletes, instilling valuable life skills and fostering a sense of camaraderie that will last a lifetime,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

Chastanet, the MP for Micoud South, has donated sports paraphernalia to support the club’s annual youth summer camp.

Senator Angelina Phera Poius presented the items on the MP’s behalf.

“Together, we are making a difference, one kick at a time,” Chastanet asserted on Facebook.

Camp Coordinator, former national footballer Teran ‘Old G(em)’ John, disclosed that eighty children enrolled in this year’s camp.

John said the annual initiative attracts youngsters aged 5 to 15, mainly from Ti Rocher, Micoud.

But young people from Desruisseaux, Mon Repos, and Vieux Fort also enroll in the summer camp.

The Camp Coordinator disclosed that the initiative aims to sell sports to the youngsters, introduce them to football or build on skills they already have.

