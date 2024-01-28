Chastanet Postpones Address To The Nation – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has announced the postponement of a scheduled address to the nation, citing ‘unforeseen technical difficulties.’

“Dear supporters, I regret to inform you that tonight’s scheduled address has been postponed due to unforeseen technical difficulties,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote on Facebook.

The former Prime Minister said a new time and date would be forthcoming shortly.

He apologised for any inconvenience.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” Chastanet stated.

A statement from his office on Friday announced that rising crime, the higher cost of living, and lack of access to essential medical care would be among the topics of Chastanet’s address to the nation.

The statement said the UWP leader would deliver a ‘compelling discourse’ on the country’s critical issues on Sunday, January 28, at 8:00 pm.

It said Chastanet’s address would also call for collaborative solutions, emphasising the importance of unity and cooperation across party lines to ensure a better future for all.

Chastanet declared that 2023 was a challenging year for many Saint Lucians.

Nevertheless, he asserted that, given the government’s current stance, 2024 looks like it will be ‘more of the same’.