Chastanet: ‘Philip Really Doesn’t Care!’ – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has again taken Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to task over measures to cushion the cost of living increases for citizens.

” With every passing day, more and more we see the proof that Philip really doesn’t care,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

Chastanet noted that Prime Minister Pierre continues to insist that there is nothing that his Government can do to minimise the pressure people are feeling from the continuous increases in the cost of living.

But the United Workers Party (UWP) leader pointed to the Timothy Harris administration of Saint Kitts & Nevis as an example of what a government that truly cares about people is doing to assist them.

Chastanet noted that recently Harris announced measures to provide relief to citizens of his country.

And the former Saint Lucia Prime Minister listed several of those measures.

Among them were a ten percent salary increase for public sector workers, removal of duties on food imported by Saint Kitts and Nevis households, and a three-month extension of income and disability support programmes.

In addition, Chastanet noted the Saint Kitts and Nevis government’s removal of VAT on vegetables, fruits, and fruit juices and a reduction of excise tax on imported fuel from $2.25 per gallon to $0.95 a gallon.

Recalling Prime Minister Pierre’s $1.8 Billion Budget, the UJWP leader lamented that there was ‘not a single measure aimed at helping citizens to combat the problem of inflation.’

