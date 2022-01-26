Chastanet Pays Tribute To Jean Holder: “We Have Lost A True Pioneer” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed condolences on the passing of regional tourism stalwart Dr. Jean Holder who led the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) for three decades and was a former Chairman of the regional airline LIAT.

Holder, who died Tuesday at 85, was also well known throughout the region for his pioneering work in diplomacy.

In a post on his official Facebook page, former Prime Minister Chastanet declared that the late Oxford University graduate made an immeasurable contribution to tourism and diplomacy in the region.

“Jean and I sometimes had opposing views, but no one can question his passion and dedication to the Caribbean and his belief that Tourism can be a significant contributor to the economies of our region,” Chastanet stated.

The former Saint Lucia Tourism Minister declared that Holder would forever be part of the Caribbean’s story of tourism development and the move to sustainable tourism.

“Our condolences to the people of Barbados who have lost a great son of the soil and the region as we have lost a true pioneer,” Chastanet, who leads the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) wrote.

