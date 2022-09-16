Chastanet: ‘Our Roads Need Fixing’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken issue with the state of Saint Lucia’s roads and is urging the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration to do something about the situation.

The former Prime Minister took to social media to air his concerns.

“The current condition of our country’s road network is totally unacceptable, especially the state of the main roads,” he stated.

“I still can’t understand how a Government that claims to care, would allow citizens to endure exorbitant fuel and cooking gas prices, increases in electricity and bus fares whilst keeping the roads in a condition that constantly causes them to spend already scarce funds repairing tyres and other suspension parts,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

“Our roads need fixing. You deserve better!” He declared.

Headline photo: Allen Chastanet stock image

