Chastanet: Opposition Not Extended Government Christmas Toys Courtesy

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet has accused the government of not extending a traditional Christmas toys courtesy to the opposition.

“Every year for Christmas, regardless of which political party is in office, toys are distributed from the Government to each Parliamentary Representative regardless of which political party they are affiliated with,” the former Prime Minister wrote on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

“This year just as expected, the Opposition was not afforded this courtesy. Thankfully I had already taken some time to personally purchase 500 toys to be distributed in the constituencies of Choiseul-Saltibus and of course in my beloved constituency of Micoud South,” Chastanet observed.

Chastanet’s administration lost the July 26, 2021 elections, retaining only two of the 11 seats it formerly held – his own Micoud South and the Choiseul-Saltibus seat of Bradley Felix.

The opposition leader said he and his wife, Raquel, wanted to ensure that they give quality presents and toys that would be educational, fun and help develop their creativity.

“Can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces. Wishing all of you the very best for the season and beyond!” He wrote.

