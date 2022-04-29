Chastanet on Saint Lucia Becoming A Republic: ‘…..The Time Has Come…!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

“I certainly believe like a lot of other people the time has come to make that change,” opposition leader Allen Chastanet told reporters on Thursday regarding Saint Lucia becoming a republic.

According to the former Prime Minister, having the Queen is a “ceremonial thing” like other countries’ amendments to becoming republics.

“The Commonwealth never goes away because the Commonwealth is history, so the Commonwealth now becomes a membership of persons who were part of the British Commonwealth and the question becomes who is at the leadership of the Commonwealth,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader explained.

He noted that the Queen had been the head of the Commonwealth but passed the baton to Prince Charles.

“England, Australia and Canada have been the leaders of the Commonwealth,” Chastanet observed.

And he asserted that perhaps the time had come for a change.

“If the Commonwealth now is going to de-robe itself of its historical ties to the monarch, maybe it’s time if we want that institution to still exist, it conforms to what we have seen at the UN or anywhere else where it’s on a democratic basis,” Chastanet told reporters.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has acknowledged a strong argument favouring Saint Lucia becoming a republic.

“We are dealing with constitutional reform and we will discuss it with the people of Saint Lucia and if that comes out of the mix, sure we’ll go,” he told reporters on Thursday.

