Chastanet Lauds Government Over Julien Alfred Accolades

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has lauded the Philip J. Pierre administration over the accolades bestowed on double Olympic medallist, Julien Alfred.
“I have to congratulate the government for making her a Tourism Ambassador, for the renaming of the Millennium Highway and for agreeing to put the statue for her. Full support. Big up for that initiative!” Chastanet declared in a Facebook video Saturday.
“With the new road coming in, the entranceway to the north, there’s nothing more fitting for Julien and also for the country,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.
The former Tourism Minister referred to the Saint Lucia tourism tagline – ‘Let Her Inspire You.’
He said it was great that Saint Lucia’s first Olympic Gold medallist is a woman.
The former Prime Minister expressed confidence that Alfred would inspire many Saint Lucians and, hopefully, the world to visit Saint Lucia, which boasts many hidden secrets, gems, and little nuggets that make the Island different.
On Friday night, Prime Minister Pierre announced a one million dollar government award to Alfred to cheers and applause from a crowd at a free celebratory concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
He also announced renaming Millennium Highway after the star athlete and erecting a monument in her honor at the new Cul de Sac Roundabout.
In addition, Pierre announced plans for an official Julien Alfred stamp, a gift of land measuring 10,720 square feet of her choice, and a commemorative exercise book with photos.
PHOTO: Stock image.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.