Chastanet: Hilaire Appointment Egregious – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– The appointment of Ernest Hilaire as “Deputy Prime Minister” further solidifies that the SLP Government has scant regard for the Constitution of Saint Lucia, the rule of law and the people’s right to know.

Hilaire is currently embroiled in a scandal over the purchase of a Range Rover vehicle and the dismissal of the criminal case involving the vehicle by Customs with no explanation.

For several weeks, Saint Lucians have been asking for an explanation as to why the case has disappeared and why the Prime Minister was present when the case was withdrawn and not allowed to be settle by the courts.

On the heels of all of this, the Prime Minister has made the appointment, establishing for all that he does not care about any of the questions raised in the public domain concerning Hilaire.

Coupled with this egregious appointment is the fact that there is no position such as “Deputy Prime Minister” in the Constitution of Saint Lucia.

This issue had been brought to the current Prime Minister’s attention on countless occasions when he purported to be Deputy Prime Minister in the Kenny Anthony administration.

Once again, we clearly see the St Lucia Labour Party is continuing to ignore the Constitution of Saint Lucia.

It started with the confinement order which goes against the Constitution and now the so-called appointment of a beleaguered “Deputy Prime Minister” in Hilaire.

