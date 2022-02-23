Chastanet: Government Misled People On Dubai Expo Arrangements – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and his Government of again misleading the people of Saint Lucia, this time regarding arrangements for the Dubai 2020 Expo.

“In an attempt to minimize the backlash for hosting bigger 43rd Independence Day celebrations in Dubai rather than here at home, the Prime Minister conveniently tried to blame the UWP. Whilst I was happy to see our young artists and musicians getting the exposure as we planned, we never planned to include any officials from Tourism. They actually increased the size of the delegation,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote on his official Facebook page.

” It was always about promoting our Culture, the Citizenship by Investment Programme and Export Saint Lucia. Dubai is not a market where we anticipate any significant tourism traction simply because there are NO DIRECT FLIGHTS from Dubai to Saint Lucia!” The former Tourism Minister asserted.

“The Government says that they only continued with the trip because it was planned under us. Why wasn’t the same logic applied to the Rodney Bay Road Expansion project, the Choc and Talvern Housing Development, the Hewanorra International Airport and most importantly the St Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project?” Chastanet asked.