Chastanet: General Elections ‘Might Be Sooner Than We Think’ – St. Lucia Times News

Declaring that his United Workers Party (UWP) is ‘very relevant’, opposition leader Allen Chastanet has indicated that the party has had an internal discussion and would start preparing for the next polls.

“And the reality is that general election, the way things are going right now, might be sooner than we think,” the former Prime Minister told a news conference on Wednesday.

He asserted that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won parliamentary seats by a wide margin in the July 26, 2021, general elections.

The SLP government currently enjoys a 15-2 majority in the House of Assembly.

But Chastanet told reporters that labour got 51 percent of the popular vote, and only 51 percent of the people voted for the SLP.

He also addressed reports of apparent divisions within the UWP.

Chastanet explained that people would think they deserve leadership immediately after an election and before a party convention.

And he explained that leadership would not be limited to the party’s helm but would include chairmanship and executive positions on constituency branches.

“There would be all kinds of people who would give all kinds of theories as to why the party lost and that they can do better,” the Micoud South MP told reporters.

“Is that unique to the United Workers Party? Is that unique to Saint Lucia? Is that unique to politics in general? No!” Chastanet declared.

He disclosed that the UWP would go through an internal process of adjustment.

“We have a process in which we will select the leadership of our party and let us confine ourselves to that process,” he asserted.

He declared that whether he wins or loses, he is committed to the UWP.

“As long as the party continues to share those values, things I can embrace – that I know it’s not about just winning the elections but it’s about once you get in, what are you going to do with that and committed to excellence. I will fully support anyone,” Chastanet stated.

Nevertheless, he noted that it was not to say that he has given up or does not want to be the leader.

“Please don’t misunderstand me. But there’s no way I am going to use my influence in the party to prevent anyone from expressing their opinion, anyone wanting to be in a position of leadership,” he stated.

The UWP expects to hold its convention this year.

