Chastanet Extends Best Wishes To Women On International Women’s Day – St. Lucia Times News

This International Women’s Day we gather under the theme, “Gender Equality

Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

We lift our voices to celebrate not only the resilience and excellence of St. Lucian women, but that of women all over the world.

We honor the social, economic, cultural, and political milestones of the people who have fought for the rights and freedom of women and girls.

The right to be treated fairly and justly, the right to equal opportunity and autonomy. Today we pause to consider deeply the changes that must be made to ensure that women are protected, supported, and are recognized as key stakeholders as we chart the way forward together.

We continue to reflect on the importance of gender equality for the development and sustenance of a safe and inclusive society. We imagine a nation where biases, stereotypes and discrimination have no place.

We look steadfastly towards the reshaping and challenging of traditional gender norms that hinder the progress of women and girls and commit to realigning our agenda in

support of gender equality and inclusivity.

Together we can “Break The Bias”, Happy International Women’s Day!

Source: Office Of The Leader Of The Opposition

