Chastanet Expresses Condolences On Passing Of ‘Vibrant’ Footballer – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Micoud South MP Allen Chastanet has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the ‘young ambitious’ footballer Kerlan Martial.

Martial, a resident of Desruisseaux, Micoud, died on Saturday after a vehicle accident.

Chastanet wrote on Facebook that the deceased was on his way home from the Desruisseaux Agape Seventh Day Adventist Church.

“Kerlan was a vibrant 28-year-old footballer from the constituency and it brings me deep sadness to hear of his passing,” the former Prime Minister stated.

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said the Micoud fire station made an emergency response after receiving a distress call at 9:16 pm on Saturday and found that a car had run off the road at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux, and collided with a concrete wall.

“Four individuals were noted as passengers of the vehicle. Assessment of an unresponsive 28-year-old male revealed that he sustained traumatic injuries,” SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, the responders initiated an emergency intervention and then transported the patient to St Jude Hospital.

She disclosed that the other patients were transported to a medical facility via private means before the arrival of an additional ambulance.

Kerlan Martial’s death brings the number of road fatalities this year to fourteen.

– Advertisement –