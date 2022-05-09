Chastanet Expresses Condolences After Deadly Cuba Hotel Explosion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has expressed condolences to the Government and people of Cuba after some two dozen people died in a hotel explosion on Friday.

Several people were also injured.

“Extending my condolences to the Government and people of Cuba after the tragic explosion in downtown Havana,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote on his Facebook page.

“Cuba has always been a reliable and dedicated friend of Saint Lucia. Let us keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time,” the former Prime Minister stated.

CNN reported that Cuban state media said 32 people died, but Cuba’s presidency put the number at 26.

According to CNN, the reason for the discrepancy was unclear.

Rescue workers continued searching the hotel’s ruins on Sunday, and officials said they believed more bodies remained inside the structure.

The Cuban Presidential Office blamed the hotel explosion on a gas leak while promising more details.

