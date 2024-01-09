Chastanet Doubts Government’s Ability To Satisfactorily Fix The Roads – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanetr has cast doubt on the Government’s ability to satisfactorily fix the country’s deteriorating road network despite a declaration that 2024 would be the year for infrastructure.

In his New Year’s Address to the nation, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre promised the allocation of ‘significant technical and financial resources’ to road rehabilitation.

Pierre said remedial work would begin on roads Islandwide.

But Chastanet told DBS Television that under his leadership as Prime Minister, the United Workers Party (UWP) administration spent nearly half a billion dollars maintaining the existing road network.

However, he indicated that the Pierre Government would face challenges due to inflation, supply chain, and other issues in delivering on its 2024 road rehabilitation promise.

The Micoud South MP said he was concerned about how the Government managed the Millennium Highway.

He described the project as a ‘colossal disaster’.

“I don’t know where the deficiency is,” Chastanet stated.

He questioned whether the problem lay with his former Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King, whose ‘incapacity’ was showing.

King quit the then ruling UWP to run as an independent in the July 26, 2021, general elections.

He retained his Castries North seat, and joined the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Cabinet after the party’s landslide victory.

He is currently the Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal.

Chastanet also questioned whether Prime Minister Pierre, a former Infrastructure Minister, was giving King the needed resources.

In addition, he wondered if the politics of putting ‘square pegs in round holes’ was the reason for the current situation with the road network.

“This Government has not shown any capacity to maintain the existing roads, far less build new roads,” Chastanet told DBS Television’s Lissa Joseph.