Chastanet Discloses Plans For Regional Opposition Group – St. Lucia Times

On Monday night, Saint Lucia’s opposition leader Allen Chastanet disclosed plans to form a group comprising Caribbean opposition leaders.

Chastanet spoke at an anti-crime town hall meeting in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Twin Island Republic’s opposition leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, whom Chastanet described as a visionary, organised the event.

“She is so visionary that we had a discourse this evening, and to say that we are going to take this voice now to the region and form a collective group of leaders of the opposition,” he told the town hall meeting.

The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister indicated that the proposed group would ensure that the Caribbean Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) hear the voices of opposition leaders.

“We will no longer be denied the voice in representing all the people who did not vote for the government and to make sure that that voice is listened to and given a seat at the table,” the Micoud South MP stated.

The T&T opposition leader, for her part, confirmed Chastanet’s remarks regarding closer collaboration among regional opposition leaders.

Persad-Bissessar told the audience that in the short time she spoke with her Saint Lucia counterpart before the town hall meeting, they discussed working more closely as opposition leaders in the region to bring better security and safety to the entire CARICOM.

“I want to thank you for the suggestion Honourable former Prime Minister Mr. Chastanet,” Persad-Bissessar stated.

“Indeed, we have a long road to walk together as we work together to improve the lot in our countries,” she observed.