Chastanet Declares Victory In Privy Council Case Involving Hilaire – St. Lucia Times

The Honorable Allen Chastanet wins again! On 13 June 2023, the Privy Council delivereda landmark decision in favor of Mr. Chastanet, vindicating him one more time.

This represents yet another victory for the Leader of the Opposition and the United Workers Party (UWP) in a series of matters brought before the Law Courts, all in an attempt to silence the Leader of the Opposition and to intimidate the court and the people of Saint Lucia.

The Labour Party and its agents have been trying to use the court of public opinion over the last few years for political expediency, to discredit Mr. Chastanet and to quieten him and the voice of the people but the Opposition Leader will not be deterred.

This most recent win sends a strong message to the Labour Party that justice will prevail in spite of their efforts to do and use anything ‘to protect the victory’.

In the landmark case, Dr. Ernest Hilaire filed a claim in the High Court against Mr.Chastanet for defamation in respect of remarks made by Mr. Chastanet relative to Dr. Hilaire’s role in the appointment of Dr. Walid Bin Ahmed Al-Juffali as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the International Maritime Organization.

On appeal by Mr. Chastanet, the decision of the High Court was reversed by the Court of Appeal.

It held that the common law and statute law in relation to contracts, quasi contracts and torts were imported into Saint Lucian law by virtue of Article 917A of the Civil Code and that independence per se did not have the effect of abolishing or repealing colonial laws.

On appeal by Dr. Hilaire, the Privy Council upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal stating that the law of England relating to contracts and torts, including Acts of the UK Parliament made after Saint Lucia attained independence, applies in Saint Lucia.

Mr. Chastanet’s position was completely vindicated by this landmark decision, and he will be assiduously pressing the High Court for a speedy resolution of this baseless claim.

In spite of the efforts made to give the impression that our jurisprudence remains locked in a colonial past, the Privy Council was pellucidly clear that the continuing validity of our pre- independence laws is squarely in the hands of the Parliament and the Law Courts of our independent Saint Lucia.

The United Workers Party is very pleased with the outcome of this matter. The continuousattempts by the Labour Party to suppress the voice of the people will not go unchallenged.

The people will not be silenced. The United Workers Party reaffirms it’s commitment to law and order and will continue to use every legal means available to ensure we preserve our democracy.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

