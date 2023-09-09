Chastanet Criticises The Government Over School Rehabilitation Allocation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken issue with the government, asserting that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration had reduced the allocation for school rehabilitation.

The leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) publicised his concern in a Facebook post.

He recalled that when his party took office in 2016, it faced the challenge of deteriorating schools across Saint Lucia.

According to Chastanet, the previous SLP administration had allocated only $1 million annually to rehabilitate over 120 schools, averaging just about $8,300 per school.

“The condition of classrooms, bathrooms, staff rooms, and school furniture in our nation’s schools was deplorable and unacceptable,” the Micoud South MP stated.

He disclosed that recognisng the vital importance of education and the UWP’s commitment to providing a world-class education to every student, his administration decided to increase the budget from $1 million to $10 million.

“Today, the SLP has returned to office and chosen to reduce the allocation for school rehabilitation from $10 million, which was established under the UWP, down to $5 million,” Chastanet wrote.

Declaring that there should be no compromise regarding quality education, the former Prime Minister asserted that students and teachers deserve better.

