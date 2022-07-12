Chastanet Criticises SLP Over Discrepancies Between Its Words And Actions – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has criticised the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government for not matching its words with actions.

The former Prime Minister told reporters that the people heard many words leading up to July 26, 2021, general elections which swept labour into government.

But Chastanet declared that the SLP’s actions had not matched its words.

By way of example, he referred to the situation with Minelle.

Minelle has been a calypso monarch multiple times and recently was the target of a vicious attack that resulted in her hospitalisation.

“My heart really goes out to her. But here is a cultural icon and you would have thought that the government of the day would have done more to help her. So again here it is in opposition words were: ‘Women Power. Represent our own culture and support it’. But here’s an opportunity to be able to do that and they haven’t,” Chastanet declared.

“The list goes on and on,” he asserted.

Chastanet also referred to an ongoing project at Vigie, noting that generally, in a ‘guava season like this’ with so many unemployed individuals, the sidewalks and drains would at least be sub-divided into multiple contracts.

But instead, the former Prime Minister told reporters that someone with a ‘squeaky voice’ got the contract.

He did not go into detail.

Chstanet spoke Tuesday on the sidelines of parliament, where several bills were down for consideration.

He told reporters that all bills are important because they pertain to the country’s governance.

And the United Workers Party (UWP) Leader observed that the bills indicate the government’s direction.

However he said the irony was that the SLP had all the solutions to problems while in opposition.

“And here is it they are in government and I see many money bills – $18 Million for the blue economy, other monies being allocated,” the Micoud South MP observed.

“You would have thought they would have repurposed those monies because the need on the ground right now is dire,” Chastanet told reporters.

“So the income support programmes, programmes to stimulate economic activity on the ground – you would have thought that would have been the priority of this government,” Chastanet stated.

The former Prime Minister declared that he had no idea regarding the direction of the labour administration, but he knew what was happening on the ground.

Headline photo: Allen Chastanet (Stock image)

