Chastanet Criticises Pierre Over Fuel Prices, Urges Relief – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has criticised Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre over fuel prices which he declared are the highest in the OECS.

According to Chastanet, this has been the case for the greater part of the year.

“Can you imagine that fuel in Grenada is $5.08 cheaper per gallon than it is here in Saint Lucia?” The former Prime Minister stated in a Facebook post.

Chastanet said he remained baffled by the Saint Lucia government’s reluctance to institute policies to make fuel cheaper for the public.

“The Prime Minister continues to shout that he cares, but his actions or lack thereof prove otherwise. Why is he allowing the price of cooking gas to remain so exorbitant? When does he plan to remove the $1.50 excise tax on fuel for fisherfolk like he promised during the election?” The Micoud South MP wrote.

As of Monday, adjusted fuel prices in Saint Lucia were as follows:

GASOLINE remained unchanged at $3.89 per litre or $17.70 per gallon

Kerosene decreased from $3.91 to $3.14 per litre or $17.77 to $14.26 per gallon

Diesel remained unchanged at $3.89 per litre or $17.70 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remained unchanged at $45.27 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remained unchanged at $49.79 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $313.07 to $321.02 per cylinder

The subsequent retail price adjustment of fuel products will be on Monday, November 28, 2022.

