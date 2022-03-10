Chastanet Criticises Government Over Sky FM Issue – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has criticised the Government over the SKY FM issue, questioning the administration’s focus on shutting down the station instead of other matters.

“Instead of focusing on reducing the high levels of crime, the daily increases in the cost of living, the worsening economic situation and the fact that they haven’t been able to deliver on any of their promises to put more money in people’s pockets, the SLP’s focus on shutting down Sky FM,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

He asserted that during 2016-2021, the UWP Administration endured daily attacks from Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) friendly media outlets.

According to the former Prime Minister, two of these media outlets owe huge sums to the agencies responsible for regulating Telecommunications on island.

” One media house owes over $400,000 and the other over $90,000 yet we never attempted to silence them. We live in a democratic country!” Chastanet declared.

He observed that Sky FM 93.1, generally pro-UWP, has been awaiting final approval from Stephenson King, the Minister for Telecommunications.

“It must be noted that recommendations were made by National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) to award a broadcasting license to Sky FM, that is until the minister hurriedly changed the NTRC board,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.

