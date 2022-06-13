Chastanet Criticises Government Over Fuel Prices, Says Saint Lucians Deserve Better – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has again criticised the Government over fuel prices amid the latest increases.

According to Chastanet, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre keeps making the excuse that there’s nothing he can do since his administration is earning very little profit from fuel price hikes.

“Why would the government be trying to make a profit on fuel whilst citizens are struggling to make ends meet?” The United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote Saturday on his Facebook page.

“You deserve better,” Chastanet asserted.

His remarks came as he urged Saint Lucians to fill up their gas tanks and revealed information he said he had received and confirmed regarding fuel hikes effective Monday.

On Sunday, a Ministry of Commerce release echoed the figures the former Prime Minister published earlier, indicating increases in gasoline and diesel prices.

In contrast, cooking gas prices have decreased, and kerosene remains unchanged.

“As we speak, the Government is earning significantly more revenue from the Citizenship by Investment Programme and tourism arrivals than we were earning at this time last year. Why are they not using some of this increased revenue to make cooking gas, kerosene and fuel more affordable for you? “ Chastanet asked.

