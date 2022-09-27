Chastanet Criticises Government Over ‘Exorbitant’ Fuel Prices – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has taken the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration to task over the price of fuel.

Chastanet took to Facebook on Monday, after the government announced adjustments in fuel prices.

The former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance observed that there was a reduction in the price of gasoline and diesel by a mere $0.25 per gallon.

But he noted that the prices of the 20 and 22-pound cooking gas cylinders were the same, while there was a hike in price for the 100-pound cylinder.

“In case you didn’t know, over the last month the international price of oil has decreased by approximately US$20.00 a barrel, down from US$97.01 to US$76.67,” Chastanet observed.

“They continue to chant ‘Philip Cares’,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

However, Chastanet declared that Philip J. Pierre’s actions as Prime Minister continue to show the complete opposite.

” Why isn’t the Government doing more to ease the burden that you are facing during the inflation crisis?” He asked.

Chastanet recalled that earlier this year, his opposition United Workers Party (UWP) presented a 6-point plan to help minimise the pressure that citizens would face from inflation.

“But instead of heeding our advice, the Prime Minister suggested that our recommendations be sent to Deglos (landfill),” he declared.

“They are forcing you to pay exorbitant fuel and cooking gas prices whilst allowing the roads to deteriorate. Any word on when the $1.50 gas tax will be removed for the fishermen? You deserve better!” The former Prime Minister stated.

