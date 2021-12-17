Chastanet Criticises CSA Response To Hilaire ‘Threats’, Urges All Unions To Speak Out

Press Release:– The latest statement by the St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA) pays scant regard to the seriousness of the damning comments made by Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire when he called for the firing of the former acting Comptroller of Customs and threatened to use his office to settle personal scores.

The CSA statement is also a year late, since Hilaire has for some time waged a campaign of

attacks against the former Comptroller of Customs and that office.

Now, in a recent appearance on a talk-show, Hilaire publicly vowed to use his governmental position to settle his own vendettas by stating: “I have every motivation to go all out after all of the players that were involved in what they subjected me to through the last five years. And trust me I am in a position, I am in government, and I can push that agenda strongly to go after them.”

This dangerous comment by Hilaire and the comment to fire the former Acting Comptroller of Customs, came after genuine questions were being asked as to why the case against Hilaire, seeking documents for a Land Rover Sport, was withdrawn by the Customs department.

There has yet to be an explanation to the public as to why these actions were taken.

Instead of calling on Minister Hilaire to account for his statements and issue an apology or

retraction, the CSA President Cyprian Montrope advised Hilaire: “to reflect on his statement and take corrective action as deemed necessary.”

The CSA did not even ask that the Minister responsible for the Public Service take up the matter.

The statement by the CSA is clearly too little too late and calls into question whether the executive is truly representing the interests of its members.

It was also surprising that the CSA mentioned the Leader of the Opposition in their press

release instead of dealing more seriously with this Hilaire matter. This appeared to be an effort by the CSA to deflect from the issue, as all the Leader of the Opposition did was call for accountability and request that the current Acting Comptroller explain the decision to withdraw the case to the public.

This is a request that has been by the larger public in seeking transparency. The two statements are therefore incomparable.

“This is clearly a cop out by the CSA. Like many citizens I asked for accountability from the

acting Customs Comptroller,” stated the Leader of the Opposition Hon. Allen Chastanet.

“There should have been a much stronger statement condemning the threats made by Hilaire and a promise to monitor this situation to protect all public officers. In fact all unions that represent public officers need to speak out and condemn these blatant threats.”

