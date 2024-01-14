Chastanet Congratulates Taiwan’s President-Elect – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has congratulated Taiwan’s President-Elect Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party on their ‘remarkable victory’ in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The United Workers Party (UWP) leader said the triumph is a testament to the enduring strength of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and its people’s unwavering commitment to freedom and self-determination.

“As you embark on this new chapter of leadership, I am confident that under your guidance, Taiwan will continue to flourish and make significant strides on the world stage,” Chastanet told the President-elect in a Facebook post.

“Your dedication to the welfare of your people and the advancement of democratic values is both admirable and inspiring,” the former Saint Lucia Prime Minister asserted.

Chastanet also extended heartfelt thanks to outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen for her exceptional leadership and the remarkable achievements of her administration.

He recalled that significant progress marked President Tsai’s tenure in Taiwan and strengthened the bonds between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.

“Her efforts have undoubtedly laid a strong foundation for continued cooperation and friendship between our countries,” Chastanet stated.

Regarding the future, the opposition leader was confident that the relationship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia would continue to prosper under President-Elect Lai Ching-te.

“Your leadership will undoubtedly usher in an era of growth and mutual respect, further solidifying the strong ties between our nations,” Chastanet wrote.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party earned a historic third consecutive presidential victory on Saturday.

Voters did not heed China’s warnings that a re-election would increase the risk of conflict.

As reported by CNN, China responded soon after the vote by saying, “Taiwan is part of China.”