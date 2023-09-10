Chastanet Compares Pierre, SLP To A Destructive Hurricane – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet Sunday compared Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) to a destructive hurricane, asserting that they have become this country’s worst disaster.

“They have been like a hurricane. They have destroyed agriculture. They have destroyed tourism. They have destroyed the infrastructure in our country. They have increased the cost of living in our country,” Chastanet said.

He spoke at a UWP Town Hall meeting in Soufriere, where he also accused the SLP of increasing unemployment and adding more taxes than ever in Saint Lucia’s history.

The former Prime Minister said his United Workers Party (UWP) was reducing taxes.

– Advertisement –

He told the UWP Town Hall meeting that there had been unprecedented victimisation under the SLP.

“We are now living in a country of fear, instead of a country of hope,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

However, he explained that the UWP was preparing a better plan than before.

“We will be announcing candidates that you will all be proud of – candidates that will work together for one single goal, to make Saint Lucia the best place to live, the best place to work and the best place to visit,” Chastanet stated.

He declared that the UWP would fight for every single Saint Lucian and do everything to improve their lives.

The opposition leader recalled Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre saying persons in the UWP wake up trying to determine how they could hurt Saint Lucia.

“I want to say to him that if I genuinely, or any one of us genuinely wanted to hurt Saint Lucia, we would leave him there,” Chastanet asserted.

He said Pierre and the SLP represented the biggest disaster ever to hit Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –