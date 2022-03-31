Chastanet Cites Hatred Towards Him As He Laments Developments In Parliament – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet took to Facebook to lament developments in parliament on Thursday.

“Just to prevent me from making my contribution towards the Budget in Parliament today, the SLP Government prevented 4 of their most senior Ministers from speaking,” the former Prime Minister wrote.

“We heard nothing from Minister Alva Baptiste on Foreign Affairs especially in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war and it’s effect on us. We heard nothing from Richard Frederick on the various housing projects and local government reform,” he said.

“We heard nothing from Stephenson King regarding all the road projects, the redevelopment of Hewannorra International Airport, the increasing cost of electricity and the issues with physical planning,” Chastanet declared.

“The Government prefers to focus on Allen Chastanet instead of dealing with the people’s business,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

And in a video message accompanying the written post, he declared there was hatred and obsession towards him.

“This is more and more becoming evident that it is coming at the expense of the development of our country,” the former Prime Minister declared.

“Today is probably one of the greatest examples that we have seen that in order to prevent one person from being able to speak during the budget debate the government prematurely closed the budget debate down leaving four Ministers representing over 750 million dollars of expenditure and not letting them speak,” Chastanet stated.

He expressed that people would make an issue that he did not speak but explained that he is one individual in opposition.

However, Chastanet observed that four senior government members did not speak, simply to silence the opposition again.

He asserted that the leader of government business, Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire, had made it clear that if he, Chastanet, did not speak on Wednesday, he would not do so on the following day.

According to the former PM, the labour government needs to understand that it is accountable to the people and cannot continue engaging in name-calling and bullying.

“This has to stop,” he declared.