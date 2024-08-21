Chastanet Chastises Government Over OKEU Hospital Crisis

Opposition United Workers Party leader Allen Chastanet has strongly criticised the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) over the crisis at the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital.

The UWP leader’s criticism occurred during his party’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

Chastanet condemned Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s response to the ongoing issues at the OKEU Hospital.

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) highlighted the Hospital’s problems in a recent strongly worded letter to the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) Board.

The issues included shortages of essential supplies and inadequate healthcare services.

Chastanet’s remarks followed the PM’s announcement of a $15 million emergency allocation for the hospital—$10 million from the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) and $5 million from the Ministry of Finance.

The UWP leader highlighted the dire state of the hospital, revealing that essential medications like Panadol and ibuprofen are unavailable.

In addition, the former prime minister noted the death of an infant on August 17th at the OKEU Hospital.

He criticised the government’s late intervention, arguing that the $15 million crisis response does not address the root causes of the problem.

“A $15 million problem doesn’t just suddenly appear – it doesn’t suddenly appear. It’s irresponsible. When we speak about maladministration and in this case because we’re dealing with people’s lives, I will go as far as to say that their behavior and actions are criminal,” Chastanet declared.

He also questioned the government’s transparency, referencing past promises of progress, accountability and providing transparent and effective solutions.

However, Chastanet asserted that the current administration had failed to live up to those promises.

PHOTO: File image.