Chastanet Calls Out SLP On Cost Of Living Relief, Fuel Prices – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has criticised the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) over fuel prices and measures for easing the burden of the rising cost of living.

Chastanet took to Facebook as a hike in gasoline, diesel and LPG 100 lb cylinders went into effect on Monday.

Gasoline and diesel increased from $3.07 to $3.29 per litre or from $13.95 to $14.95 per gallon while the LPG 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $257.95 to $266.43.

“Whilst we anticipated this announcement, we were also expecting the Prime Minister to share the measures that his Government would be putting in place to help ease the pressure that Saint Lucians, especially the most vulnerable in our society,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister recalled that in 2021, his United Workers Party (UWP) administration instituted a policy that would not allow the price of fuel at the pumps to surpass $13.95 a gallon.

According to the Micoud South MP, the SLP continued the policy when it assumed office in July 2021 but ended it on Monday.

“Their claim that had we been in Government, that the price at the pump would be well over $18 a gallon is absolutely false!” Chastanet asserted.

And he reiterated a call for Prime Minister Pierre to deliver on his promise of $1500 for each citizen, reduce VAT to 10%, provide farmers with fertilizer, animal feed, and seedlings to boost the production of local produce, and expand & reintroduce the Electricity support programme.

Chastanet explained that those measures would bring some much-needed relief to citizens.

He declared it was time for Pierre to stop playing politics and really put the people first.

“How can a Government that claims to be “Putting People First” not realize that measures to ease this burden on citizens need to be implemented right away?” Chastanet expressed.

