Chastanet Calls Out Government Over St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused the government of continuing to peddle a ‘deliberate lie’ regarding the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital.

In a post on Facebook, the former Prime Minister asserted that saying that the building was 30 percent complete constituted a ‘blatant lie’.

“When we left office in July of 2021, the hospital which we had started to construct was over 70% complete, only 6 months away from full completion,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

He said the external work on the structure had already been completed including the complete installation of the cladding, windows, and doors.

In addition, the United Workers Party (UWP) leader noted that work was ongoing on the sewage, electricals, and partitions inside the building.

“We had already begun placing orders for the medical equipment,” Chastanet disclosed.

And he pointed to what he described as another important fact that the SLP continues to ‘conveniently omit’.

“The main contractor for the St. Jude Hospital was Taiwanese construction firm Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC),” Chastanet stated.

“We relied heavily on the expertise and experience of OECC to ensure that this project would live up to the world-class standards and expectations that we had set for this project,” he explained.

But Chastanet asserted that one year later, all Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre can announce about the St. Jude Project is that they will proceed with the fencing of the old building

” If this project wasn’t so serious I would think that this was a joke,” the former Prime Minister declared.

According to Chastanet, the St. Jude Hospital project is a sensitive matter with which the Government must stop playing politics.

“The problems associated with the structure proposed by the Prime Minister have been well documented: low ceilings, poor ventilation, and lighting, electrical wires mixed with the plumbing system. Another disaster waiting to happen,” the opposition leader declared.

