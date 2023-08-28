Chastanet Calls On UWP Supporters To Prepare For Elections – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet has urged supporters to prepare for elections, declaring that his party is the only one that has moved Saint Lucia forward so everyone benefits.

“Let us focus ourselves and prepare ourselves for the election,” he stated.

” Let us put the energy in and show up to the meetings. Let us let our voices be heard on the radio and on social media and let this government know that we are not going to allow them to take over our country,” Chastanet, whose party the electorate voted out of office at the June 26, 2021 elections, declared.

“This executive is saying, ‘We lost the election because of us’. Nobody else,” the opposition leader told UWP supporters.

He said UWP constituency branches must meet every month.

“We must divide ourselves and go house to house and spread the word. Why? You really believe that MBC is on our side? You believe that HTS is on our side? No!” The former Prime Minister asserted.

He told supporters that too many people like social media and are addicted to their phones.

According to Chastanet, those individuals do not know the difference between the truth and a lie.

“We have to go house to house. We have to spread the gospel of the United Workers Party,” the Micoud South MP told supporters.

He described the SLP administration as comprising people without integrity and interested only in making Saint Lucia worse so people can depend on them..

