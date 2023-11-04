Chastanet Blames King, Pierre For Millennium Highway Situation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has declared that Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre are responsible for the situation with the delayed Millennium Highway project.

“The Minister of Infrastructure and the Prime Minister must take full and sole responsibility for what is taking place on the Millennium Highway,” Chastanet asserted.

“I heard from the contractors, from that contractor, that they have not been paid,” the United Workers Party leader told the radio call-in programme Newsspin on Thursday.

In this regard, Chastanet questioned whether there was a deliberate government attempt to frustrate and fire the contractor and bring in Rayneau Gajadhar.

Gajadhar is the Team Lead at Construction & Industrial Equipment Ltd.

The pace of the Millennium Highway project, signed in 2020, has been a significant concern for the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration, which came into office after the July 26, 2021, general elections.

The project delay and the state of the road have also exasperated motorists.

In this regard, the National Council On Public Transportation expressed that minibus operators had reached a breaking point over the poor state of Saint Lucia’s roads.

However, this week, Infrastructure Minister King said work on the Millennium Highway project had resumed, with a commitment that work will finish in March 2024.

Nevertheless, opposition leader Chastanet criticised the Philip J. Pierre administration for ‘struggling’ to oversee the project’s completion.

Chastanet told Newsspin that there is mismanagement everywhere in Saint Lucia.

The former Prime Minister accused the government of facing an ‘implementation quandary’ because of ‘square pegs in round holes.’

Chastanet said the result was that everyone was paying the price for having an administration with no priorities, plan, or coordination.

