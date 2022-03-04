Chastanet Awaiting Government Announcement On Easing Inflation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Noting that on Monday, the price of cooking gas continued to increase, opposition leader Alen Chastanet is awaiting an indication from the government on easing the burden of inflation on the people.

“We’re still awaiting to hear,” Chastanet said regarding the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration’s plans to ease inflation pressure.

“Thankfully, the government has continued our policy of not allowing the price of fuel at the pump to surpass $13.95,” the former Prime Minister tweeted on Friday.

In announcing fuel price adjustments as of Monday, the Ministry of Commerce, while noting price hikes for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders, said the retail price of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene remained unchanged.

The cost of gasoline is currently $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon.

The next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, March 21, 2022.

One week ago, Chastanet had called on the administration of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to reveal plans to ease the burden of rising commodity prices on the people of this country, especially the vulnerable.

“What is the government doing to minimise the impact of the increasing cost of living for Saint Lucians?” The United Workers Party (UWP) leader asked.

“Over the last few months, we have experienced some of the highest rates of inflation,” the former Minister of Finance observed.

And he said due to the current oil price; there’s anticipation that the cost of gas at the pumps will rise, resulting in price hikes for goods people require.

