Chastanet Announces Plans For ‘Peaceful Protest’ – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has announced plans for a peaceful protest on Tuesday, November 1.

He posted the announcement on his Facebook page, appealing to ‘all patriotic Saint Lucians’ to be part of the activity.

“Calling all patriotic Saint Lucians who are fed up of the bad roads, the high cost of living, the out-of-control crime rate, the incomplete St Jude Hospital, the sale of Port Castries and Soufriere waterfront and all the social issues being created by the SLP Government’s incompetence and abuse of power,” the former Prime Minister wrote.

The United Workers Party (UWP) leader urged them to come and make their voices heard.

“Join the peaceful protest happening on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 8:30 am at the Derek Walcott Square. Saint Lucia deserves better!” Chastanet declared.

