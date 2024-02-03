Chastanet Announces New Date For National Address – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has announced a new date for his address to the nation, which he had postponed.

He had cited ‘unforeseen technical difficulties’ for postponing the originally scheduled Sunday, 28th January 2024 address.

“Tune in this Sunday, February 4th, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. for a National Address in which I will tackle several issues of national concern that demand our collective attention, even when our government may choose not to listen,” the former Prime Minister stated on Facebook.

“Together, we can work towards a brighter future for our beloved nation,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader asserted.

The address can be viewed live on Hot7 TV, DBS, GVD TV, Sky FM Online, Rev Up 97.1FM, and Power FM 97.9.

People may also follow on Chastanet’s Facebook page.

Chastanet is expected to speak on topics such as rising crime, the higher cost of living, and the lack of access to essential medical care in his address.

Earlier this week, he declared that 2023 was a challenging year for many Saint Lucians.

Nevertheless, the Micoud South MP asserted that, given the government’s current stance, 2024 looks like it will be ‘more of the same’.