Chastanet Accuses SLP Government Of Election Bluff – St. Lucia Times News

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which swept to power after the July 26, 2021 polls, of ‘election bluff.’

The former Prime Minister and current leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) observed that one of the promises made on page 24 of the SLP’s 2021 Manifesto was ‘The Removal of Residential Property Tax.’

“At last Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament, instead of removing Residential Property Tax as they had promised, the SLP Government simply extended the Property Tax break for an additional year. In case you have forgotten, this was an initiative which started back in 2017 under the UWP and has been in place for the last four years,” Chastanet wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the UWP leader, ‘this election bluff’ can now be added to the SLP’s other failed promises.

He listed them as:

1) The $1500 promised to every Saint Lucian

2) The promised bonus to all frontliners

3) Their bluff to remove the $1.50 fuel tax for fishermen

4) The refunding of Tax Returns owed to citizens by the Government in their first 100 days and

5) The removal of Personal Income Tax for persons earning less than $4000

