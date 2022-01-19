Chastanet Accuses Pierre Of Lying About Economic Situation SLP Inherited – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also Minister of Finance, of continuing to ‘deliberately lie’ about the economic situation he inherited.

The opposition leader’s Facebook comments came in response to remarks Pierre made to a news conference asserting, among other things, that Chastanet’s United Workers Party (UWP) had left the current labour administration the task of rescuing Saint Lucia from financial and economic disaster.

According to Pierre, this followed a five-year period of reckless borrowing and spending and an unprecedented level of corruption.

However, Chastanet noted that in a June 30th, 2021 Media release, the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS), an independent regional body, published a statement reaffirming ‘adequate creditworthiness’ ratings for the Government of Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –

“CariCRIS has also maintained a stable outlook on the ratings. The stable outlook is premised on our expectation of strong construction activity and a partial recovery in tourism in 2021, and that debt to GDP would not breach the current rating category’s limit. Furthermore, we expect that debt to GDP would plateau with borrowings for the Hewanorra International Airport redevelopment but would thereafter decline,” the opposition leader quoted the regional organisation as saying.

Chastanet asserted that a simple google search could confirm the statement.

And on the matter off corruption, Chastanet called on Pierre to start within the ranks of his own cabinet if he is serious about tackling the issue.

– Advertisement –