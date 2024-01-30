Charlamagne Tha God Says Nicki Minaj “Big Foot” Was Underwhelming

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God says Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” diss track against Megan Thee Stallion is not as expected since she already tweeted lines from the song.

Nicki Minaj has received major backlash from her fan base and others for the track, which disses Megan’s dead mother and bashes her as lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Minaj appears upset by a verse in Megan’s song “Hiss”, which references Megan’s Law. The law requires sex offenders to register in California, something that her husband, Kenneth Petty, was charged with violating in 2019. Fans of Megan Thee Stallion also dug up reports that Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj is currently serving 25 years to life in jail for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter over eight months in 2015.

The song appears to cut Nicki Minaj deeply as she went on a 4-day binge arguing online and tagging Megan Thee Stallion. The “Lick” artist has not reacted to Minaj and has instead focused on promoting her track and posting BTS from her photo and video shoot.

“I don’t know who Nicki got around her but there is absolutely no reason that should have left the studio. I’m glad Nicki finally decided to rap and not just tweet, but no, that ain’t it. Megan put her song on Thursday night, and for the next 72 hours all weekend, Nicki has just been talking about her on social media,” Charlamagne said on the Breakfast Club on Monday morning.

He continued, “A lot of the bars that may have made me been like oh shoot, she already tweeted about it. She tweeted about the Megan Law Megan Raw line, you know, slick line, but once I heard it in the song, I already saw it on social media, so it didn’t hit the same.”

In the meantime, Nicki denied that her song flopped after TMZ’s headline reported that her fans “rejected” it.

“Reject” is a song that just broke a record for the highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY. With none of these paid shenanigans. Told y’all about TMZ long time ago. That’s another company they’re “allegedly” in bed with. #BigFoot,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Nicki Minaj’s fans have reacted to the song with mixed reviews with some folks urging her to release a better response diss track, while others defended her saying there is a double standard.