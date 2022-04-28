Charges Laid In The 2015 Murder of Yanna Auguste – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Due to the diligent effort of officers attached to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’s Special Investigations Unit, charges have been laid in relation to the death of Yanna Auguste.

Yanna’s unresponsive body was discovered in Soufriere on July 12, 2015, along with her damaged motorcar. A post mortem examination determined that she died as a result of asphyxia.

Since the discovery, officers have exhausted all avenues to bring closure to the matter, and on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, a male was arrested under suspicion for having perpetrated the murder.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Zaccheus Leon, a forty five (45) year old resident of Bexon, Castries was formally charged for causing the death of Yanna Auguste, between July 11, 2015 and July 12, 2015.

He was escorted before the First District Court for a bail hearing, where he was remanded in custody until Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to reiterate that despite the period of time elapsed, our officers spare no effort in bringing matters to resolution.

We remain committed to creating a safer environment for all people in Saint Lucia.

Anyone with information relating to a crime is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 4563754 or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

