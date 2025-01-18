CHARGE Youth Group Promotes Climate Change, Health Action in Primary Schools

Saint Lucian youth group Climate and Health Action for the Rising Generation (CHARGE) recently engaged 108 students and 51 teachers from 50 primary schools to take collective responsibility for climate change and health action at the second national primary school climate change and health initiative.

CHARGE is an affiliate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Climate Change and Health Leaders Fellowship Training Programme, one aspect of the European Union/CARIFORUM Strengthening Climate Resilient Health Systems in the Caribbean project, coordinated by the Pan American Health Organisation.

Held mid-month under the theme Promoting Climate Change and Health Awareness in Primary Schools in Saint Lucia: Act Now for a More Sustainable and Resilient Future,itcovered all eight school districts across the island. The four-hour interactive sessions were held at the Orchid Garden in Union, Castries, and the Micoud Multipurpose Centre, Micoud and combined education and entertainment.

Activities included question-and-answer segments to reinforce knowledge and increase awareness dance, treasure hunts, role-play, and craft to foster creativity, problem solving and teamwork. This year, the initiative introduced a long-term component that culminates in June. CHARGE, in collaboration with its partners, will work with selected primary schools to establish or improve school kitchen gardens by providing support in sustainable cultivation practices.

“The programme is designed as a dynamic and interactive learning experience that highlights the importance of personal health, the environment, their relationship and the impacts of climate change on health and that of the community through exercise and healthy diets, implementing the three Rs – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle – and planting to promote sustainability,” said President, Kezia St Brice-Isidore.

“Through this initiative, we are not only equipping students with knowledge and practical tools but also empowering them to take ownership of their learning and environment. By blending education with creativity and active engagement, we aim to inspire a generation of problem-solvers who are aware, responsible, and ready to lead.”

CHARGE was born out of the passion fueled by Dr Kim Newton-James, a 2021 graduate of the UWI Fellowship’s first cohort. Dr Newton-James, who is passionate about highlighting the linkages between the physical environment and public health, went beyond training the youth. She spurred youth engagement and action at the community level.

The participants used their cell phones to capture scenes that depicted the impact of climate change on their communities and develop solutions. Several members of CHARGE, including its St. Brice-Isidore, participated in this project.

“I am extremely happy to see the youth participants of my project rise to the challenge and turn their solutions into action. Through CHARGE, they are exemplifying the power of ‘youth teaching youth’, inspiring students to take meaningful action for climate change and health. This initiative showcases the transformative impact of youth leaders driving change for a more sustainable future,” Dr Newton-James asserted.

CHARGE partners with several organisations, including the Saint Lucia Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; the Department of Education; the Technical Vocational Education and Training Unit, the Department of Sustainable Development within the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training; the Bureau of Health Education within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs; and the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

The initiative was funded by the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, through the 2024 Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund of the US Department of State, accessed by Fullbright Scholars, Dr Newton-James and Dr Winston Phulgence, Vice Principal, Academics, at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.