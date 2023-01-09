Changes Announced To Visiting Hours At OKEUH Accident & Emergency Department – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Millennium Heights Medical Complex has revised the visiting hours for the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department at Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH) to facilitate better medical care and service to patients and their families.

It will assist with alleviating the traffic in the area. The visiting hours policy will apply to admitted patients at A&E and not those awaiting triage and treatment in the waiting area.

A&E will now use the following policy:

• Monday to Friday:o 6am – 7amo 12pm – 1pmo 5pm – 7pm

• Weekends and holidays:

o 12pm – 2pm

Patients are permitted one visitor at a time for a maximum 15 mins per visit.

The visiting hours policy for the rest of MHMC is as follows:

Owen King EU Hospital:• Monday to Friday:o 6am – 7amo 12pm – 1pmo 5pm – 7pm

• Weekends and holidays:o 3pm – 5pmPaediatrics: One parent will be allowed to stay with the patient, and their name should beregistered with nurses. The other parent must use the visiting hours. Only one visitor will be permitted during visiting hours.

National Mental Wellness Centre:• Monday to Sunday:o 3pm – 5pm

