Chamber Shows Businesses How To Access Critical Government Support – St. Lucia Times News

How to Access Incentives, Concessions and Support was the subject of another powerful

seminar organized by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

Over eighty people registered for this insightful and practical seminar, but only 45 took part on the day in question, Thursday 26th May 2022.

Brought with the compliments of Bank of Saint Lucia and Invest Saint Lucia the Chamber was able to offer the excellently designed and organized seminar where a plethora of step by step and how to presentations were delivered by knowledgeable and experienced presenters from several Government Agencies.

Bank of Saint Lucia was well represented by Ms. Janelle Beaubrun who spoke to how clients

can access the not too long ago launched, Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee

Program. The Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture were also well represented by excellent and well-informed presenters who were fully versed with the ins and outs and critical elements of their incentives program.

The Saint Lucia Development Bank (SLDB) gave a thorough presentation and a detailed explanation of how one could access the many special Products the Bank has available to MSMEs.

While it was a long day the Chamber was pleased that participant stayed the course and

sought to acquire as much information and details on how they can access the many available incentives and concessions that government makes available to businesses on island.

The Chamber for its part remains steadfast in its drive to empower its member through provision of critical information that they can use to drive the business success.

For more information on the numerous programs for business development on offer at the

Chamber, contact the Chamber Secretariat via email [email protected] or telephone

4523165.

Source: St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture

