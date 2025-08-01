Chamber of Commerce to Host First Political Forum

As Saint Lucia prepares for an anticipated general election within the next year, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is taking steps to foster informed political discourse. In a bid to equip its members with insights for critical business decisions, the Chamber’s board of directors will launch the Chamber Political Forum, a series of engagements with the country’s major political parties. Allen Chastanet, Leader of the Opposition and the United Workers Party, has confirmed his participation in the inaugural forum. The event aims to provide a structured platform for political leaders to address key policy issues directly with the