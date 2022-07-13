Chamber Executive Director Addresses ‘Price Gouging’ Claims – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Executive Director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture has responded to consumer claims of price gouging by some business establishments, declaring that without the evidence, he could not debate any instance.

Brian Louisy spoke on Tuesday during Good Morning Saint Lucia on Hot 7 Television.

The private sector official told programme Host Shannon Lebourne that the business community he represents has no benefit and interest in price gouging.

“They have customers who are loyal. They have a duty and they demonstrated their commitment to that duty during COVID when businesses were closed. The supermarkets, the ti boutiques

were putting themselves and their staff at risk and opening up, not sure what’s happening with the pandemic – who’s infected, and they were serving and providing services,” Louisy observed.

“Why would they turn around now and be unfair to the people?” The Chamber Executive Director stated.

He expressed the view that the price changes have happened a lot, and the price increases have been occurring at a ‘fast and furious’ pace.

As a result, Louisy said people see prices change.

“And they are shocked – like a lot of us, and they think that there’s something untoward happening. But if we look at television, we look at the news, we would see globally that inflation has grown at its highest rate in the last 40 years in the US, in Canada, in Australia, in the UK, in Europe,” he told Good Morning Saint Lucia.

In addition, Louisy explained that the price increases are passed on to consumers.

“It’s really a case of push inflation and because we have a global economy we are feeling it fast and furious,” the Chamber Executive Director stated.

Headline photo: Brian Louisy (Stock image)

