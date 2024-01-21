Central Castries Victorious In SLFA Super Cup – St. Lucia Times

The Finals of the SLFA Inc. Island Super Cup concluded on Saturday 20th January at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

In the Third Place Play Off of the Super Cup, Anse La Raye won by default as Marchand failed to turn up for the encounter.

Meanwhile, in the Finals, Central Castries emerged victorious over Soufriere 3 – 2 via the penalty shoot out, to lift the coveted trophy. At the end of regulation time the score was locked at 2 – 2.

Earlier in the 4th min of play Shem Ermay, off a well taken corner shot Central Castries into the lead. However, despite both teams missing golden opportunities, William Cenac equalised in the 36th min as the half ended 1 – 1.

On the resumption, both teams sought the upper hand, but it would be Central Castries who went ahead 2 – 1, following a strike by Zachary Leriche in the 71st min.

As the pendulum swung back and both, Soufriere got the equaliser from the boots of Innanco Sylvester in the 88th min as the game ended 2 – 2.

During the penalty Shoot Out, the Central Castries players buoyed by some fine saves from their custodian Jaquim Mathurin, held their nerves to romp home winners 3 – 2.

At the Prize Giving Ceremony, Central Castries were presented with their First Place Trophy and gold medals; Soufriere Second Place trophy and silver medals and Anse La Raye Third Place Trophy and bronze medals.

Innanco Sylvester of Soufriere received the award for the most goals, 11 in total

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.