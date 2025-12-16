La Clery retain Premier League title in National Day thriller Oil tanker seized by US was falsely flying Guyana flag, government says OPINION: Some Reasons Why Saint Lucia Stuck with Mr. Pierre Part I Hurricane season has ended Vitus Peter calls for a united Saint Lucia through music Driver arrested after high‑speed chase ends in crash
Central Castries advance to two-day cricket final

16 December 2025
a nine-wicket match haul from kymani sexius propelled central castries into the slnca premier league two-day final after beating babonneau by seven wickets. central castries, backed by half-centuries from theo edward and jamaal james, will now face defending champions gros islet for the title on december 19-20.

