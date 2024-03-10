Celebrating Tourism Stalwarts: Gilland Adjodha – St. Lucia Times

During its 60th Anniversary Annual General Meeting on February 28th, 2024, the SLHTA recognized tourism pioneer Gilland Adjodha.

In the early 70’s Adjodha partnered with his friend and taxi driver Horace Charlemagne to form Carib Touring Limited, a Destination Management Company which was based at the Cunard La Toc Hotel. He started out with four vehicles and grew to an extensive fleet providing transportation services and sightseeing to the guests of the hotel, staff transportation for team members, a number of International Tour Operators and British Airways Crew to name a few.

The company was the sole provider of sightseeing excursions for the Cunard ships on a weekly basis. He expanded and provided Car Rental and Happy Chappys, which were essential, small sized motor cycles for guests to explore the island.

Adjodha ventured into providing excursions by Sea. The popular Land and Sea tour which we all know today was borne out of his creative thinking alongside team member Heidi St. Clair. His innovative spirit led him onto the airline business where he launched Winlink Airlines which provided inter island tours to Martinique, Dominica and the Grenadines as well as daily service to neighboring islands.

Gilland believed that there was a need for additional attractions and renovated the Sugar Mill in Anse La Raye which was well patronized by visitors. He then went on to establish Gaiety on Rodney Bay and the Cotton Bay Hotel.

Gilland loved life. He loved his island. His love for Tourism knew no bounds and that is why we celebrate him.

Adjodha passed away on February 11th 2021.