CDC Raises Monkeypox Alert Level, Recommends Masks During Travel – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upped its monkeypox alert level to 2, recommending that travellers wear masks.

As of June 3, the United States had recorded 21 monkeypox cases connected to the current outbreak.

The CDC’s official website disclosed that monkeypox cases had occurred in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

” Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men. Some cases were also reported in people who live in the same household as an infected person,” the CDC said.

It advised against close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

The CDS also advised against contact with dead or live wild animals, including rodents, monkeys, and apes.

In addition, it urged people to avoid eating or preparing meat from wild game or using products derived from wild animals from Africa.

Monkeypox symptoms begin as relatively flu-like but soon expand to the swelling of lymph nodes and a rash across the body and face. Ultimately, painful lesions form on rash areas, leaving severe scarring.

Nevertheless the CDC said the monkeypox risk to the general public is low.

But it explained that people should seek medical care immediately if they develop new, unexplained skin rash (lesions on any part of the body), with or without fever and chills, and avoid contact with others.

” If possible, call ahead before going to a healthcare facility,” the U.S. agency said.

Monkeypox is fatal in as many as 1 to 11% of infected people, whereas prior vaccination against smallpox may protect against monkeypox, the CDC stated.

