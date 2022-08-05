CDC Estimates 1.7 Million Gay & Bisexual Men Face Highest Risk From Monkeypox – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1.7 million men who have sex with men face the biggest threat from monkeypox right now.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on a call Thursday that gay and bisexual men who are HIV positive or who are taking medicines, called PREP, to reduce their chance of contracting HIV face the greatest health risk from monkeypox.

“That’s the population we have been most focused on in terms of vaccination,” Walensky said. The U.S. has secured 1.1 million doses of the two-dose vaccine Jynneos so far, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

The federal government has delivered more than 600,000 doses of the vaccine since May, according to HHS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Jynneos in 2019 for adults ages 18 and older who are at high risk of smallpox or monkeypox. Jynneos, made the Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic, is the only approved monkeypox vaccine in the U.S.

Walensky acknowledged last month that demand for the vaccine has outstripped supply, leading to long lines outside clinics in many cities. Sexual health clinics that serve the LGBTQ community have said the vaccination campaign needs to expand to anyone who thinks they’re at risk of getting monkeypox to bring the outbreak under control.

“What we really want to do is get to the point where we can vaccinate everyone who wants it,” said Dr. Ward Carpenter, co-director of health services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which is administering monkeypox vaccines, conducting screenings and prescribing antiviral treatments.

“We’re still not anywhere close to that. We are really trying to focus on the people who are most at need, most at risk. But that’s not a successful public health strategy,” Carpenter said.

Monkeypox has been spreading primarily through skin-to-skin contact during sex among gay and bisexual men, public health officials say. About 98% of patients who provided demographic information to clinics identified as men who have sex with men, according to the CDC.

But public health officials have repeatedly emphasized that anyone can catch the disease through physical contact with someone who has it or contaminated materials such as bedsheets and towels.

But as infections rise, the risk grows that the virus could start spreading more broadly. At least two children in the U.S. have caught monkeypox likely through transmission within their families, according to the CDC.

Source: CNBC.com

