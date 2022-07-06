CDB Undertaking Road-Based Public Transport Study In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is in the process of facilitating a “Sustainable Road Based Public Transportation Study” which broadly seeks to assist in developing sustainable road based public transport plans for both Saint Lucia and Grenada.

These include gender-responsive and socially inclusive measures, as well as short, medium, and long-term investments that will lead to an increase in the viability, efficiency and quality of public transport services to meet the needs of the public.

The objectives include improvement in the following areas –

• Legislation- review the policy and regulatory structures for operating public transport;

• Public Transport Offer – improve the current bus routes, add new connections;

• Quality – propose investments to increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services;

• Social Inclusion – incorporate gender-responsive and socially inclusive measures;

• Sustainability – develop a programme to transition to low or zero carbon emission buses;

• Reduced Use of Private Vehicles – encourage a reduction of the use of single occupancy vehicles;

• Infrastructure – propose improvements to public infrastructure dedicated to public transport;

As part of the study, the consulting team engaged by the CDB is in the process of conducting field surveys which commenced Monday 04th July, 2022 and ends on Friday, 08th July 2022.

The surveys will take the form of traffic counting, public transport frequency and occupancy counts / surveys, public transit rider origin–destination surveys and user satisfaction surveys.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport appreciates the public’s cooperation and support as we seek to improve Saint Lucia’s public transportation system.

Source: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

